Grant’s Monday Night Forecast

A powerful cold front Tuesday will bring a taste of fall for many, and widespread showers and storms.

Scattered rain and storms are moving east across New Mexico today. Shower activity will taper off late tonight ahead of a strong cold front that will be sweeping south out of the Rocky Mountains and through New Mexico on Tuesday. Showers and storms will develop along and behind the front as it moves southeast across the state. Widespread rain chances will continue through the evening. Afternoon will fall 5° – 15° behind the cold front on Tuesday. High temperatures will be some of the coolest we have seen since early June and late July.

This cool down will be short lived though as highs quickly climb back above normal again by the end of the week. A backdoor cold front will keep temperatures in check across eastern New Mexico Friday and Saturday. It will also keep a chance for isolated showers around.