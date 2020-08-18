Grant’s Monday Night Forecast

Weak monsoon moisture will continue this week with isolated storm chances possible every afternoon.
A very strong ridge of upper level high pressure continues to build over the Great Basin well off to our northwest. However, this patter continues to keep the heat in place across New Mexico through the end of the week. Afternoon storm chances will continue to remain low for most, with the exception of mountain locations. Mid level moisture trapped below the high will keep the afternoon chance for storms around, but chances decrease in the lower elevations. A chance for isolated storms will be possible in the Albuquerque metro most afternoons this week as well and into the weekend.