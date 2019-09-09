Grant’s Monday Morning Forecast

Isolated to scattered rain and thunderstorm chances will continue through the first half of your week as upper-level moisture returns to the state. Northern and western New Mexico will stay dry today, but isolated storms will be possible in southeastern New Mexico.

Rain chances increase for Tuesday with more widespread showers and thunderstorms possible across the entire state. Don’t let these isolated storms affect any of your weekday plans as they will remain isolated, but heavy rain will be possible across parts of southeastern New Mexico creating a concern for flooding.