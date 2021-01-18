Grant’s Monday Morning Forecast

A winter storm moves into New Mexico tonight bringing significant snowfall and strong winds.

Most of New Mexico will remain quiet and mild today, but a backdoor cold front will make its way across eastern New Mexico through the afternoon. Light snow will start over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in the afternoon, increasing in intensity through the evening. The cold front will squeeze through the canyons in the central mountain chain bringing strong winds into the Rio Grande Valley. 60 mph wind gusts will be possible in the Albuquerque area late tonight through Tuesday. Snow will increase in coverage and intensity across northern, western, and central New Mexico. The heaviest snowfall will be from late tonight through Tuesday morning. Winds will play a big factor in Albuquerque’s snow chance early Tuesday morning.

Drier weather moves in by Tuesday afternoon, with a quick warm up on the way for everyone on Wednesday before another storm system moves in. This will bring chances for rain and mountain snow to areas south of I-40 Wednesday and especially Thursday. Yet another storm system will bring rain and snow chances back to northern New Mexico and southern Colorado Friday through the weekend as we stay on an active weather pattern into the following week.