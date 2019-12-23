Grant’s Monday Morning Forecast

Snow and rain will move into New Mexico for Christmas Eve. A more impactful winter storm will affect the state by the end of the week.

Scattered rain and snow will develop by tomorrow afternoon, ending for most by Christmas afternoon. Rain will stay mostly to the valley’s and snow the higher terrain of the northern mountains and Gila region.

A more impacful storm moves in the end of this week with a better chance for rain and snow across New Mexico. This storm will pack colder air, which will bring the snow level down. A mix of rain in snow possible in the metro too Friday into Saturday morning.