Grant’s Monday Morning Forecast

After a picture-perfect week and a beautiful last day of summer, fall starts off cool across central and northern New Mexico, where a Freeze Warning is in effect for the northern Rio Grande Valley.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop across most of the state Monday afternoon. Isolated storms will be possible in the Albuquerque metro by mid-afternoon and into the evening.

Rain and storm chances stay south of I-40 heading into the middle of the week, keeping the metro warm and dry. However, rain and storm chances return heading into the end of the week.