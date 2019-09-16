Grant’s Monday Morning Forecast

Hanging onto scattered rain showers north of I-40 this morning through the northern mountains. Grab a jacket and umbrella before heading out the door. We are not looking at a washout like Sunday, but isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the state this afternoon.

Drier air moves in for the middle of this week, bringing and end to rain chances and ushering warmer weather in. A Pacific cold front will bring back isolated rain chances by the end of this week and temperatures around average for this time of year.