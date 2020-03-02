Grant’s Monday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heavy rain will fall across southeastern New Mexico Tuesday through Wednesday where flooding may be a concern. Heavy snow will also fall across the higher terrain of the Sacramento Mountains as this storm moves across southern New Mexico.

Scattered showers across western New Mexico will eventually taper off this evening, but some isolated snow showers will be possible across the higher terrain out there. As an area of low pressure nears the state tomorrow, rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop across the southern part of New Mexico.

By Tuesday afternoon, the heaviest of the rain will spread into southeastern New Mexico, with embedded thunderstorms possible again. With abundant moisture in place, heavy rain is likely across this part of the state through Wednesday afternoon. Isolated spots will receive up to 3″ of rain. Flooding and flash flooding will be a concern.

Heavy snow will fall mainly above 8,000′ in the Sacramento Mountains where a Winter Storm Warning will go into effect. Over 12″ of snow will be possible across the highest terrain.

This storm will exit the state by late Wednesday as temperatures climb into the weekend, even approaching 70° in the Albuquerque metro before another slight chance at rain returns the forecast Sunday.