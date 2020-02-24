Grant’s Monday Evening Forecast

Windy conditions will continue into Tuesday, despite a brief break from them overnight. A cold front will dive south tonight, bringing in very cold weather into the middle of the week.

As a cold front dive south across New Mexico tonight, much colder weather and windy conditions will follow in its wake. Expect bitter cold wind chills walking out the door both Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Winds will finally die down by Wednesday morning.

Warmer weather will be returning for the rest of the week as temperatures climb into the mid 60s in Albuquerque by the weekend. Another storm system could potentially impact New Mexico early next week.