Grant’s Monday Evening Forecast

A cold front will move through New Mexico tonight, bringing cooler weather for Tuesday and a chance for rain and snow northeast. Another cold front this week and this weekend will keep temperatures around average in the metro and precipitation chances around.

Cooler weather is on the way tomorrow, especially for eastern New Mexico where light rain and snow is likely, mainly along and north of I-40. Temperatures will rebound slightly for Wednesday before another cold front from the north will bring cooler weather for Thursday. This front will also bring snow chances to the northern mountains, an isolated rain chance to the metro Wednesday night and rain chances to the east.

Warmer weather will return for Friday and part of the weekend, despite cloud cover and rain chances return Saturday as yet another front swings across the state. This one will have more widespread precipitation chances.