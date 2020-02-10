Snow expected to fall in parts of New Mexico late Monday night

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The main snow event will be pushing in overnight across New Mexico as a cold front surges southward. Over half a foot of snow possible across parts of eastern New Mexico, but the infamous Albuquerque “snow hole” may leave parts of the metro with little snow accumulations.

This afternoon, rain and thunderstorms are moving over western New Mexico, with snow at the higher elevations. Moderate to heavy snow will develop overnight across the northern mountains and northeastern New Mexico as a cold front pushes into the state. As the front pushes southward through the overnight, snow will spread southward too. However, with strong winds pushing through the east canyon and into the metro, a “snow hole” may develop leaving Albuquerque with little snow, but a few inches of accumulation on the West Mesa, Rio Rancho and the Foothills.

The biggest travel concerns will be Tuesday morning across most of the eastern half of the state, including the East Mountains. With strong winds, areas of reduced visibility and windblown snow will be likely. Snow chances extend as far south as the Texas border. Roads across much of New Mexico may run into travel problems where we see snow falling.

The winter weather begins to clear out of the state by late Tuesday, but roads will still be slippery for the Tuesday morning commute.