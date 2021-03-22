Grant’s Monday Evening Forecast

Rain and snow fell across parts of New Mexico Monday, but a significant winter storm will move into the state Tuesday night through Wednesday.

A storm system today has brought rain, snow, wind and dust to mostly eastern New Mexico. This is just the first in a series of storms this week. Tuesday morning will see a break between storms before rain and snow moves into western New Mexico and the northern mountains by Tuesday afternoon. The core of the storm arrives Wednesday morning. Ahead of it, a backdoor cold front will move across the eastern plains, bringing heavy snowfall to the east slopes of the central mountains through Wednesday afternoon. This will also bring a strong canyon wind into Albuquerque Wednesday morning. This will play a large role in if we see any snow in the metro. The West Mesa and Rio Rancho will see the best chance for snow as a result.

Widespread rain and snow chances will continue through Wednesday morning, before starting to taper off in the afternoon as the storm moves out of the state. A third storm system will bring chances for snow Thursday and Friday across southern Colorado and northern New Mexico again.

High pressure builds in this weekend, bringing much warmer weather.