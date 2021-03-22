Grant’s Monday Evening Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

A significant winter storm arrives Tuesday night

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rain and snow fell across parts of New Mexico Monday, but a significant winter storm will move into the state Tuesday night through Wednesday.

A storm system today has brought rain, snow, wind and dust to mostly eastern New Mexico. This is just the first in a series of storms this week. Tuesday morning will see a break between storms before rain and snow moves into western New Mexico and the northern mountains by Tuesday afternoon. The core of the storm arrives Wednesday morning. Ahead of it, a backdoor cold front will move across the eastern plains, bringing heavy snowfall to the east slopes of the central mountains through Wednesday afternoon. This will also bring a strong canyon wind into Albuquerque Wednesday morning. This will play a large role in if we see any snow in the metro. The West Mesa and Rio Rancho will see the best chance for snow as a result.

Widespread rain and snow chances will continue through Wednesday morning, before starting to taper off in the afternoon as the storm moves out of the state. A third storm system will bring chances for snow Thursday and Friday across southern Colorado and northern New Mexico again.

High pressure builds in this weekend, bringing much warmer weather.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES