Grant’s Monday Evening Forecast

Warmer weather continues Tuesday as the winds pickup. A weak cold front cools temperatures off slightly for the middle of the week.

Above average temperatures returned this afternoon across New Mexico with lighter winds, however the winds will return for Tuesday afternoon, especially areas around Clines Corners where winds could gust up to 50 mph. Temperatures will be even warmer on Tuesday.

A storm system passes to our north on Tuesday, sweeping a cold front across the state by Tuesday evening. This will cool temperatures off only slightly for Wednesday as the winds die down by Wednesday morning. Little to no moisture is expected, with only a chance for very light snow across the northern mountains near the Colorado border.

Temperatures rebound again Thursday and Friday, however there will be another storm system moving into the state on Saturday. This one may actually bring better chances for snowfall across the northern and eastern parts of the state, but there are still many forecast uncertainties with this storm.