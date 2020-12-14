Grant’s Monday Evening Forecast

A quick storm system moves across New Mexico tonight bringing a chance for light snow and windy weather.

More snow is on the way to northern New Mexico tonight as an upper level storm system moves into the state, however only a trace to a couple inches of accumulation is expected across the very highest terrain. Winds will pick up state wide as this storm system moves in, with the strongest winds late Tuesday morning into the early afternoon. 40 mph wind gusts will be possible across the eastern plains and 30 mph wind gusts in Albuquerque. Light snow will linger through Tuesday afternoon in far northeastern New Mexico before the storm system moves out.

Sunny and dry weather will return Wednesday statewide as temperatures warm back to around average for this time of year. Another quick moving, dry storm system will move into New Mexico Thursday into Friday, but will mainly be a wind maker as another small chance for light snow will be possible in far northern New Mexico and slightly cooler temperatures for the weekend.