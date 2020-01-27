Grant’s Monday Evening Forecast

Rain and snow will taper off across most of New Mexico this evening, but a cold front in eastern half of the state will keep snow chances around for the northern mountains and northeastern New Mexico into Tuesday morning. Winds will also continue to pick up across the state tonight, with some areas seeing wind gusts as high as 50 mph.

Temperatures will rebound a few degrees Tuesday afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Our next storm system will arrive late Wednesday through Thursday. This one will once again bring widespread chances for rain and snow. The area watching the closest is southeastern New Mexico with accumulating snowfall will be possible, leading to a messy Thursday morning commute.

Temperatures once again rebound by the weekend though with highs pushing 70° in southeastern New Mexico and 60° in the Albuquerque metro.