Grant’s Monday Evening Forecast

The last of the storm will move out overnight, but it will leave behind widespread freezing temperatures by Tuesday morning.

Wind and snow will be tapering off through this evening across New Mexico. The Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories all expire this evening. There will be lingering light snow across some of the northern mountains, but no major accumulation will be expected. This storm system will continue to bring in colder temperatures across the state tonight. Many areas in western and northern New Mexico will see freezing overnight low temperatures.

Tuesday will cool across the state with breezy conditions still lingering across the eastern half of the state. Breezy afternoon winds will be possible for parts of eastern New Mexico into the end of the week. Temperatures will be rebounding into the end of the week as well, returning closer to normal for this time of year by Thursday.

Another storm system will pass across New Mexico Friday into Saturday, but once again many areas will remain dry as the winds pick up into the weekend. A slight drop in temperatures is expected for Saturday, along with a small chance for precipitation across western and northern parts of the state.