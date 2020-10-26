Major winter storm hits New Mexico bringing snow, cold temperatures

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A major winter storm is hitting New Mexico bringing record cold, heavy snowfall and freezing rain for some. Winter weather will continue into the middle of the week.

A heavy band of snow stretching through Albuquerque to Santa Fe continues to remain stationary this afternoon dropping heavy snow and reducing visibility. Slick roads will continue through the evening rush hour. Snow will continue in the Rio Grande Valley, building all the way south to Las Cruces and I-10 by Tuesday morning. More snow is expected to build across eastern New Mexico as well through Tuesday. Light ice accumulations from freezing rain will be likely tonight into Tuesday across southeastern New Mexico. Widespread travel impacts are expected tonight into Tuesday morning. Roads will be wet, snow covered and icy across much of the state.

Most of the activity will focus across eastern New Mexico Tuesday afternoon as the storm system swirls over the southern part of the state. Bands of heavy snow will be possible again along the I-40 corridor, making travel difficult to impossible at times. Snow showers will continue as well along I-25 and into the northern mountains.

As the storm system begins to exit by Wednesday, wrap around moisture will keep snow showers around through the northern mountains the Rio Grande Valley and into northeastern New Mexico. However, as temperatures climb back above freezing again, some of this snow will mix with sleet and switch back over to rain. Expect travel impacts to continue through Wednesday, especially across northeaster New Mexico.

Drier weather will be returning by Thursday as temperatures will be slow to rebound into the weekend.