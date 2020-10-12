Grant’s Monday Evening Forecast

More record heat returns statewide by Wednesday ahead of another cold front.

A Pacific cold front and a backdoor cold front on Sunday has left temperatures closer to normal for this time of year this afternoon across New Mexico. With very dry air in place, it will be yet another chilly night across the state.

High pressure will be building to our west on Tuesday and Wednesday. This will reintroduce dry and warm, westerly/northwesterly winds into the state. This will help temperatures to climb through Wednesday. Down sloping winds in eastern New Mexico will contribute to a large temperatures rise the next couple of days. Most of New Mexico will be looking at record and near record high temperatures again by Wednesday afternoon.

Another backdoor cold front will move into New Mexico Wednesday night, bringing even cooler temperatures into the end of the week. More areas will see their first freezing temperatures of the season by Friday morning. Warmer weather returns into the weekend as we continue to stay dry across the entire state.