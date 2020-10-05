Grant’s Monday Evening Forecast

High pressure will keep near record heat around all week long.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for areas east of the central mountain chain from Santa Fe south to near Carrizozo through 6 this evening. A combination of breezy winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures are contributing to a critical fire danger in this area. Winds are expected to die down tonight.

High pressure will move over New Mexico Tuesday afternoon keeping near record heat in place. A weak backdoor cold front will move across the state tonight, but will only drop temperatures a degree or two tomorrow afternoon versus today. The warm weather will stick around all week long with dry conditions.

A storm system approaches the state this weekend, sending a strong cold front through on Sunday and bringing strong winds with it. It may also bring a chance for rain and snow to parts of northern New Mexico Sunday.