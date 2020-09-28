Grant’s Monday Evening Forecast

Freezing temperatures are possible for parts of new Mexico overnight, ahead of warmer weather returning Tuesday.

A powerful cold front overnight that brought 50 mph wind gusts and much colder temperatures today to the Albuquerque area, has kept temperatures dramatically cooler across the entire state this afternoon. With this cool air in place, clear skies, calm winds and dry air, temperatures will near and fall below freezing across parts of the state. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are in effect for the Sacramento Mountains and southern Colorado. Areas in the upper Rio Grande Valley, the Estancia Valley and northward up I-25 will likely see temperatures dip below 32°.

Warmer weather returns into the middle of this week as high pressure will build over the desert southwest. Wednesday will be the warmest day ahead of a weak backdoor cold front Wednesday night. This will leave temperatures a few degrees cooler on Thursday afternoon. Another weak front will move in Saturday night, keeping temperatures mild for this time of the year. Unfortunately, no rain is in the forecast right now for the next several days.