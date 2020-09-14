Grant’s Monday Evening Forecast

A much quieter week of weather ahead after the roller coaster ride of last week.

Temperatures continue their climb by a couple degrees today versus the day before. A few isolated showers have once again developed this afternoon across parts of southern New Mexico. We are also still hanging onto the high level haze from the California wildfires. Another chance for isolated showers will be possible Tuesday across this same part of the state, along with the northern mountains. We should also see a little bit of a break from the upper level haze Tuesday, but it will begin to return from the north on Wednesday.

An upper level high will dominate our weather this week, keeping most of the state sunny, warm and dry into the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will peak on Wednesday and Thursday, a few degrees above normal for most for this time of year. Temperatures will cool slightly this weekend with a weak cold front, along with a slightly better chance for isolated showers over the northern mountains.