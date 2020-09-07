Grant’s Monday Evening Forecast

From record heat to snow and freezing temperatures for some by Wednesday morning. A change of season is on the way to New Mexico.

Record heat has returned to New Mexico again Monday afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible in the eastern plains thanks to a weak dry line. Big changes are on the way starting Tuesday as a surge of cold air enters the state from the north with a backdoor cold front. This cold front will bring wind gusts up to 60 mph in eastern New Mexico and the Santa Fe and Albuquerque metro areas. A High Wind Warning is in effect for these areas. Along with the wind, A Pacific cold front approaching from the west will also bring breezy winds and scattered showers and storms along and behind the front.

Winter Storm Watches and Winter Storm Warnings will go into effect across the northern mountains and southern Colorado Tuesday. Snow will begin to develop around the Raton Pass and the northern mountains by early Tuesday afternoon. Rain and snow will spread south through the day while storms will also be moving in from the west. 3″ – 5″ of snow is possible across the northern mountains and northeastern New Mexico, with up to 10″ possible over higher passes. A good soaking rainfall will be possible across much of the state. Ground temperatures are very warm though, so the snowfall rate will determine more how much snow actually accumulates on the ground.

Rain chances will linger through Thursday across parts of New Mexico, while the chance for snow in the mountains will taper off by Wednesday night. Temperatures will stay cool into Wednesday afternoon before slowly rebounding into the weekend with temperatures around normal for this time of year.