Grant’s Monday Evening Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Weak monsoon moisture will continue this week with isolated storm chances possible every afternoon.

A very strong ridge of upper level high pressure continues to build over the Great Basin well off to our northwest. However, this patter continues to keep the heat in place across New Mexico through the end of the week. Afternoon storm chances will continue to remain low for most, with the exception of mountain locations. Mid level moisture trapped below the high will keep the afternoon chance for storms around, but chances decrease in the lower elevations. A chance for isolated storms will be possible in the Albuquerque metro most afternoons this week as well and into the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss