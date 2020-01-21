Grant’s Monday Evening Forecast

Another winter storm will impact parts of New Mexico Tuesday, but it will not have as big of an impact as last weeks storm. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at midnight for parts of western and northern New Mexico.

Rain and snow will move into western New Mexico overnight, spreading to the I-25 corridor by the early morning hours. A chance for rain/snow mix will be possible around the Albuquerque metro tomorrow morning, but little to no accumulation is expected other than up to an inch in Rio Rancho and the foothills. Regardless it will be a wet, Tuesday morning commute.

1″-3″ of snow will be possible across parts of western New Mexico and lower elevations, but up to half a foot of snow will be possible along west facing slopes and mountain peaks.

Rain will spread to eastern New Mexico by Tuesday afternoon, as it starts tapering off across the western half of the state. Lingering snow showers will continue across the northern mountains into Wednesday morning.