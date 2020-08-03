Grant’s Monday Evening Forecast

Rain chances decrease into Tuesday as hotter and drier weather settles in for the middle of the week.

It is another active day across parts of New Mexico with storms firing off the high terrain and drifting south. Strong to severe thunderstorms will continue to be possible through this evening, especially east of the central mountains. High pressure will build into New Mexico on Tuesday, limiting the chances for storms to the mountains of northern and southern parts of the state, and leaving temperatures hotter.

As the high transitions over Texas by Thursday, a weak monsoon flow will set up across the state, bringing back isolated rain and thunderstorm chances heading into the weekend.

