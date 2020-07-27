Grant’s Monday Evening Forecast

Monsoon storm chances continue Tuesday, but sharply drier and hotter weather returns Wednesday.

Moisture is still in place across western and northern New Mexico where rain and storm chances will continue through the early overnight. After heavy rainfall over the last few days, a Flash Flood Watch continues across central and northern New Mexico through midnight.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will pop up again Tuesday afternoon, but drier air starts moving into the Four Corners region. High pressure will keep building over Arizona, and by Wednesday will bring in enough dry air to cut off rain chances across the state and bring in much hotter weather by Thursday.