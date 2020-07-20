Grant’s Monday Evening Forecast

Monsoon storms will increase this week as widespread afternoon showers and storms will be possible every day.

Rain and storm chances will increase into the end of this week as impressive monsoon moisture moves into the state. The upper level high over the Four Corners will move east of New Mexico, and bring in better moisture mainly along and west of I-25, and along and north of I-40.

Afternoon storms will develop across the high terrain and drift into the nearby valleys every afternoon. Especially Tuesday and Wednesday, storm movement will be slow to stationary, so the threat for Flash Flooding will be high. Especially for burn scars.