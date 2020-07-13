News Alert
HEAT ADVISORY FORECAST // Record heat continues throughout state Monday
Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

Grant’s Monday Evening Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

Heat and monsoon moisture will stick around this week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The heat continues across the state, with slightly cooler temperatures on the way. Monsoon moisture will also stick around, keeping daily rain chances in the forecast for most.

After seeing a severe thunderstorm moved through the metro this afternoon, bringing strong wind gusts and blowing dust, Tuesday will be a quieter day across central and western New Mexico. As the upper level high moves over southeast New Mexico tomorrow, slightly cooler weather will move into the western half of the state. Extreme heat will still continue around Roswell as the week long stretch of triple-digit temperatures will continue. A better chance for storms will be east of the central mountain chain.

Temperatures will continue to stay above average for most this week, along with isolated afternoon showers and storms with a little low level moisture sticking around as part of the monsoon. The upper level high responsible for the heat will transition over Texas and Oklahoma by this weekend, and bring in much better moisture. Look forward to the best monsoon conditions so far next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Monday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Monday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss