Grant’s Monday Evening Forecast

Scattered storms return to the central mountain chain Tuesday afternoon. Rain chances will end Wednesday as record to near record heat builds in by the end of the week.

Scattered storms have popped up again this afternoon across the high terrain of western and central New Mexico. Moisture from today’s storms will bring back higher dew points to central and western parts of the state, setting up for another chance for scattered storms Tuesday afternoon, but mainly across the central mountain chain up to the Sangre de Cristo’s. A few storms Tuesday may make it to the eastern plains.

As high pressure builds over the state, drier air will be moving into western New Mexico Tuesday, and for more areas by Wednesday, cutting off chances for rain. As this high pressure continues to build over the state, this will allow for extreme heat to build in by the end of the week. Record to near record high temperatures will be likely Thursday through the weekend, with many areas in central and southern New Mexico exceeding 100°.