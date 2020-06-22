Grant’s Monday Evening Forecast

Severe storms possible most afternoons this week across eastern New Mexico. The heat will also be sticking around.

Storms have developed east of the central mountain chain this afternoon, as temperatures are soaring well above normal for this time of year across the state. Severe thunderstorms likely through 10 pm across eastern New Mexico with hail up to the size of apples and 80 mph wind gusts. A backdoor cold front will bring a gusty east canyon wind into the metro overnight.

Tonight’s cold front will leave temperatures about 5°-15° cooler Tuesday across central and eastern New Mexico. Meanwhile, with abundant moisture in place, another round of storms will develop tomorrow afternoon in the eastern half of the state. Severe storms are likely once again.

The eastern half of the state will feature a chance for storms almost every day through Saturday, with more severe weather likely later in the week. The above average temperatures will also be sticking around.