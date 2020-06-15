Grant’s Monday Evening Forecast

Today marks the the beginning of the monsoon! Isolated storms have popped up again this afternoon across New Mexico. Isolated storms return Tuesday, but drier air will be moving in with them.

A weak monsoon-like patter continues this afternoon across New Mexico with showers and storms from the southwestern to the northeastern parts of the state. Dry air is moving into the Four Corners region today, bringing a critical fire danger to parts of southern Colorado. While more afternoon storms are likely tomorrow across New Mexico, as dry air moves in at the surface, most of the rain will evaporate before reaching the ground. Lightning from storms and strong downburst winds will be the biggest hazard Tuesday.

As the dry air continues to move into the state, we will all be under a drying pattern, raising the fire danger. Temperatures will hover above average for most. By the weekend, temperatures will be climbing even more as we continue to stay dry.