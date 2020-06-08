Winds pick up overnight with a cold front, critical fire danger continues Tuesday

Critical fire danger continues for parts of New Mexico Tuesday. Very strong winds will develop tonight across central and eastern New Mexico with the passage of a cold front.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect across the entire state of New Mexico until late tonight and early Tuesday morning. High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories also continue tonight into early Tuesday morning. A Freeze Warning is in effect across southwestern Colorado tonight.

A cold front will be moving across the state tonight from west to east, bringing very strong and potentially damaging winds with it. In parts of central and eastern New Mexico, winds could gust to as high as 60 mph as the front passes through. The strongest winds in Albuquerque can be expected around 9 PM. Strong winds continue across the eastern part of the state through Tuesday morning. Much cooler temperatures will be behind the front tonight, especially across western and northern New Mexico and southern Colorado where temperatures will drop to near freezing.

Winds die down by Tuesday evening. Temperatures will be climbing again into the end of the week as rain chances return to the forecast.