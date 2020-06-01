Grant’s Monday Evening Forecast

More scattered storms have popped up this afternoon across New Mexico. Best chance for storms in the Albuquerque metro will be between 5 and 9 pm. Afternoon storm chances continue into Tuesday, before the heat will kick in through the end of the week.

Another round of storms is expected across the high terrain of northern and western New Mexico on Tuesday, when a couple could move into the Rio Grande Valley again later in the evening. Storm chances taper off across much of the state on Wednesday, but the heat will be kicking in. 100s are likely across a good area of southern and eastern New Mexico by Friday.

Along with the hot weather in the end of the week, another chance at storms will develop Thursday and Friday across parts of New Mexico, before we dry out again this weekend.