Live Now
Pres. Trump to deliver remarks as protests grow across the country

Grant’s Monday Evening Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

Afternoon storms continue Tuesday before the heat really kicks in

by:

Posted: / Updated:

More scattered storms have popped up this afternoon across New Mexico. Best chance for storms in the Albuquerque metro will be between 5 and 9 pm. Afternoon storm chances continue into Tuesday, before the heat will kick in through the end of the week.

Another round of storms is expected across the high terrain of northern and western New Mexico on Tuesday, when a couple could move into the Rio Grande Valley again later in the evening. Storm chances taper off across much of the state on Wednesday, but the heat will be kicking in. 100s are likely across a good area of southern and eastern New Mexico by Friday.

Along with the hot weather in the end of the week, another chance at storms will develop Thursday and Friday across parts of New Mexico, before we dry out again this weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss