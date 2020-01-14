Grant’s Monday Evening Forecast

A couple more mild days are on tap for New Mexico, but another storm system is on the way late this week that will bring widespread chances for rain and snow.

Temperatures will continue to hover 5°-15° above average for this time of year across most of the state into Wednesday. A backdoor cold front will bring in cooler temperatures to the eastern half of the state Wednesday.

Upper level moisture will begin to move into New Mexico on Thursday as rain and snow will begin across the state. Widespread rain and snow will be likely Thursday night into Friday morning as the upper level low approaches. Still too early to narrow down the locations of heaviest precipitation, but it will be a relatively warm storm keeping the snow level higher.