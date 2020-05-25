Grant’s Monday Evening Forecast

Much cooler weather has moved into New Mexico today, along with scattered showers east of the central mountain chain. Warmer weather returns starting Tuesday, with more isolated rain chances later this week.

A cold front has brought dramatically cooler temperatures to New Mexico this afternoon. As much as 10° below our average high for today in Albuquerque, and a 25°+ temperature drop in the last 24 hours across eastern New Mexico. The front has sparked off showers since early this morning across eastern New Mexico. Showers will continue into this evening. An isolated rain chance possible in the Rio Grande Valley.

Drier and warmer weather returns starting Tuesday as northwesterly flow returns and a ridge of high pressure builds over western New Mexico. Temperatures will hover near to 10° above normal across the state through the end of the week.

A backdoor cold front on Thursday will bring cooler temperatures to the east, along with another chance for isolated showers into the weekend.