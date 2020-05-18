Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

Grant’s Monday Evening Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Record and near record heat across New Mexico today. Critical fire danger returns Tuesday for much of the state.

Temperatures have climbed to record and near record high temperatures this afternoon across New Mexico and southern Colorado. Winds are light today though for many, keeping the fire danger down, however that is short lived as critical fire danger returns tomorrow.

Highs will climb back into the 90s and and 80s for most Tuesday, with a breezy southerly wind and low relative humidity. There is a chance Tuesday afternoon for isolated showers and thunderstorms across our area, with a better chance for rain in northeast and far eastern New Mexico. The rest of the state will have a chance for dry thunderstorms and virga showers, that will produce gusty, erratic winds. All of these factors combined will lead to elevated and critical fire danger Tuesday. Critical fire danger will shift to eastern New Mexico on Wednesday.

A cold front will sweep across the state by Thursday morning, bringing cooler temperatures. Even a chance for near freezing temperatures in the valleys of western and northern New Mexico Thursday morning. Warmer weather returns by Friday though.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss