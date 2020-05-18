Grant’s Monday Evening Forecast

Record and near record heat across New Mexico today. Critical fire danger returns Tuesday for much of the state.

Temperatures have climbed to record and near record high temperatures this afternoon across New Mexico and southern Colorado. Winds are light today though for many, keeping the fire danger down, however that is short lived as critical fire danger returns tomorrow.

Highs will climb back into the 90s and and 80s for most Tuesday, with a breezy southerly wind and low relative humidity. There is a chance Tuesday afternoon for isolated showers and thunderstorms across our area, with a better chance for rain in northeast and far eastern New Mexico. The rest of the state will have a chance for dry thunderstorms and virga showers, that will produce gusty, erratic winds. All of these factors combined will lead to elevated and critical fire danger Tuesday. Critical fire danger will shift to eastern New Mexico on Wednesday.

A cold front will sweep across the state by Thursday morning, bringing cooler temperatures. Even a chance for near freezing temperatures in the valleys of western and northern New Mexico Thursday morning. Warmer weather returns by Friday though.