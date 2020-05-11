Grant’s Monday Evening Forecast

Live Now
Finally, widespread rain and thunderstorms have returned to New Mexico today. Severe storms possible this evening in eastern New Mexico. Dry and warm weather returns the rest of the week.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on going across the state today. Far eastern New Mexico is at the highest risk this evening for severe thunderstorms capable of damaging winds and large hail. An isolated tornado may even be possible, however the chance is very small. Rain and storms will taper off from west to east this evening and overnight as drier air moves into the state.

Our weather turns rather boring after today with much warmer and drier air returning. It will come with elevated to critical fire danger again across parts of New Mexico as highs continue to stay above average for this time of year.

