Grant’s Monday Evening Forecast

A more active week of weather is on tap for New Mexico, with multiple cold fronts this week, periods of heat and better chances for rain late this weekend into next week.

Warm weather will continue across the state this week, with occasional breaks thanks to a few cold fronts that will move through this week. The hottest days will be Wednesday and Thursday. Cold fronts this week will only bring drops in temperatures, but expecting mostly dry conditions.

Better chances for precipitation move in Sunday, especially across eastern New Mexico where strong thunderstorms will be possible. A more widespread chance for rain looks likely early next week.