Grant’s Monday Evening Forecast

The heat is on this week with record and near record highs expected for many across the state.

Unseasonably warm weather started to move into New Mexico yesterday, as we saw our first 80° day and warmest day of the year in Albuquerque. Now, temperatures will continue to stay well above average for this time of year through the weekend.

Temperatures will take a slight dip Wednesday, especially across the eastern half of the state where a weak backdoor cold front will drop south starting Tuesday afternoon. Some of the “cooler” air will filter into the Rio Grande Valley for Wednesday too, but the slightly cooler temperatures will be short lived.

Downsloping winds will contribute to another big warm up to finish the week, where parts of southeastern New Mexico will flirt with triple-digit temperatures. Albuquerque will near 90° Thursday afternoon, however cloud cover may keep us below the 90° mark. If we break into the 90s before Friday, it will be the earliest 90° in recorded Albuquerque history, and the first 90° ever in the month of April.