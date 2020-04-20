Grant’s Monday Evening Forecast

A couple strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible across northeastern New Mexico Tuesday. Otherwise temperatures keep warming through the end of this week.

A weak backdoor cold front in eastern New Mexico has sparked off some showers and a couple thunderstorms in northeastern New Mexico this afternoon. Those showers are expected to taper off by later this evening.

A better chance for thunderstorms, a couple potentially severe, will move into northeastern New Mexico by late Tuesday afternoon. Large hail and damaging winds will be the biggest threats with these storms, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The rest of the state will be warming through Thursday, with some of the warmest weather we’ve seen so far this year in the Albuquerque metro. Another weak storm system will move through northern New Mexico on Friday, dropping a weak backdoor cold front into the state along with isolated rain and thunderstorm chances to northeastern New Mexico. Elsewhere, temperatures keep climbing this weekend and into next week, with the warmest weather yet for many.