Freezing temperatures expected across northern New Mexico Monday night

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings continue across central and northeastern New Mexico through midnight. Widespread freezing temperatures are expected across the northern half of the state the next couple of nights.

Rain and snow will begin to taper off across the I-40 corridor in central and western New Mexico by tonight, but snow will linger across northeastern New Mexico into early Tuesday morning. Additional accumulations will be light overnight. Widespread freezing temperatures are expected tonight and Tuesday night across the northern half of New Mexico. A hard freeze is possible around Albuquerque tonight too with temperatures falling below 28°.

Temperatures will be warmer Tuesday, but still well below average for this time of year. Another round of freezing temperatures is in store across northern New Mexico by Wednesday morning, including the Albuquerque metro. However, above average temperatures will return by the end of the week.

A backdoor cold front will impact eastern New Mexico by Friday, dropping temperatures across this half of the state. A chance for rain and mountain snow will move into the state again Saturday, bringing an isolated rain chance to Albuquerque, but temperatures will remain mild.