Grant’s Monday Evening Forecast

Staying windy and warm through the middle of the week, but a storm system moves into the state by Thursday bringing with it cooler temperatures and precipitation chances for parts of New Mexico.

Springtime winds will continue this week across the state, keeping temperatures around or above average through Wednesday. A storm system will begin approaching the state Wednesday, bringing in precipitation chances into western New Mexico. As the storm moves through the state on Thursday, it will spread rain and mountain snow across the northern and western halves of the state. It will also bring in a cold front, dropping temperatures Thursday and Friday and also bringing the snow level down to 6,000 feet in the northern half of the state.

Up to 5″ of snow will be possible across the peaks of the northern mountains, with 1″-3″ above 9,000 feet. A few thunderstorms will be possible too. Minor travel impacts will be possible in the northern mountains.

Warmer and quieter weather returns for most of the weekend, but another storm system will move in early next week.