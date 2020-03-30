Grant’s Monday Evening Forecast

Another windy day across New Mexico as a low pressure system in Colorado is bringing precipitation chances to northern New Mexico, along with a cold front that will kept temperatures a few degrees cooler today than Sunday.

Tuesday will be the most pleasant day we will see this week with light winds and mild temperatures. However, windier weather will return Wednesday and especially Thursday as another storm system moves through Colorado. It will bring in warmer weather across the state, with highs climbing into the mid and upper 70s in the Albuquerque metro Thursday afternoon.

A cold font will drop temperatures slightly for Friday, but the breezy conditions will continue into next week as temperatures will be staying steady.