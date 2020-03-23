Grant’s Monday Evening Forecast

1  of  3
Strong winds have developed across the state today today, resulting in a critical fire danger for parts of south-central New Mexico. Critical fire danger will return the middle of this week with even stronger winds and warmer temperatures.

We will see a break from the winds Tuesday, however some will still see breezy conditions. Temperatures will be a couple degrees cooler than today, but there will be more sunshine across the state.

Strong winds redevelop again Wednesday through Friday with wind gusts over 50 mph. Combined with very warm weather and low relative humidity, critical fire danger especially across eastern New Mexico.

A cold front will sweep across the state late Thursday dropping temperatures for Friday, but keeping windy conditions around. This will also bring rain and high terrain snow chances to northern and western New Mexico Thursday into Friday.

Quieter weather by this weekend.

