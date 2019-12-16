Grant’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

Temperatures will stay chilly across New Mexico this afternoon with highs struggling to get into the 40s around Albuquerque. However, the coldest air of the season is on the way tonight.

Walking out the door tomorrow morning, temperatures around the metro will fall into the teens for some. Single digit temperatures and below-zero temperatures likely in the northern mountains, with freezing temperatures south to the Texas border.

Quiet and dry weather will continue into the end of this week as temperatures slowly climb. A weak cold front will swing across the state Thursday, keeping temperatures slightly cooler in northern New Mexico.