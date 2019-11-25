Grant’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

An active week of weather ahead as we go through this Thanksgiving Week that will impact travel plans across New Mexico.

A Pacific cold front will sweep across New Mexico late tonight, bringing snow showers to the northern half of the state, especially in the northern mountains through tomorrow afternoon. Strong winds will pick up behind this front too, especially across southern and eastern New Mexico, where winds could gust up to 80 mph around the Carlsbad area, and as high as 65 mph down I-40.

Rain and snow will spread northward into New Mexico by Wednesday afternoon as the second storm will move into the state. Widespread, heavy rain and snow will be possible through Thanksgiving Day morning.

There will be a quick break between storms two and three Thanksgiving afternoon, before another Pacific cold front will sweep across the state Thanksgiving evening. This will once again bring the potential for widespread heavy rain and snow through Friday and into early Saturday morning.