Grant’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

A much more active weather pattern is shaping up by the middle and end of this week with widespread, possibly heavy rainfall, and mountain snow with up to a foot in some locations.

Quiet and warm weather will continue today and Tuesday with highs hovering well above average for this time of year. The first of two storms systems will start to bring rain to southwestern New Mexico as early as Tuesday with widespread showers and thunderstorms through the day on Wednesday. Snow is possible above 9,000 feet.

The second storm system moves in Thursday, which will bring colder air with it. This will keep the chance for rain across New Mexico, with the potential for heavy snow fall in the northern mountains, above 6,5000 feet. Snow will also be possible in northeastern New Mexico, the higher elevations of the central mountain chain, and the higher terrain of southwest New Mexico.