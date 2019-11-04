Grant’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

Warmer weather continues to move into the state, despite a backdoor cold front pushing through eastern New Mexico today. Rain chances move in the middle of this week.

Our next big weather maker will be Wednesday into Thursday as an upper level low pressure system swings through New Mexico. Scattered showers are likely especially across central and southern New Mexico on Wednesday. Another backdoor cold front will move into the state on Thursday, and it will interact with the upper level low, keeping rain chances across eastern New Mexico, and a chance for some mixed precipitation in the northeastern part of the state.