Grant’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

Warmer and breezier weather will be moving in through Thursday. Winds should still be light enough in the morning through at least Wednesday morning that balloons can still be launched. Rain chances return Tuesday afternoon with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible into the early overnight.

A big time patter chance is setting up late this week with a strong cold front that will swing into New Mexico Thursday afternoon. This will bring windy conditions and the coldest temperatures this season. A freeze is expected around the Albuquerque metro as early as Friday morning and into Saturday morning. Even snow will be possible in the northern mountains and northeast New Mexico.