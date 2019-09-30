Grant’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

Showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage and intensity across eastern and southeastern New Mexico through the overnight. Heavy rain is expected into Tuesday evening east of the Sacramento mountains and south of I-40 where a Flash Flood Watch will go into effect this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms could produce anywhere from 2″ to 4″ of rain, with isolated higher amounts up to 5″. Flooding will be a major concerns. This area of the state will once again see another chance for measurable rainfall heading into the end of the week, after a short break from the rain on Wednesday.

Conditions around the Albuquerque metro will stay sunny and dry today, with a very isolated chance for a shower overnight. The better chance for rain across central New Mexico will be into the end of the week with scattered showers and storms starting as early as Thursday afternoon into Friday night.

Right in time for Balloon Fiesta, our weather will start to dry out and feel a lot more like fall.